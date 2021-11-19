$1.52M winning lottery ticket sold in Jenkins Township

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky resident is $1.52 million richer after winning the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6.

The winning ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart on 610 South Main Street in Jenkins Township. The winning ticket correctly matched all six numbers, 9-11-15-22-28-38, that were drawn on Thursday night.

The Convenient Food Mart will be awarded $10,000 for selling the ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.