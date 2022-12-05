SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize.

The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township Tobacco King earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. To claim a winning ticket, call 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com.

The Pennsylvania Lottery asks that you play responsibly, and encourages anyone with a gambling addiction to call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).