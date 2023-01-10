EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An estimated $1.1 billion, or $576.8 million in cash, is set for the next Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Pennslyvania Lottery, if the jackpot is won at $1.1 billion, it’ll be the third-largest prize in the history of the game.

The prize has been rolling since the last win on October 14, 2022, when tickets were sold in Florida and California sharing a $502 million jackpot.

“We`re reminding our players that it only takes one ticket to win, and the proceeds are helping us generate funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

If the jackpot is not won on Tuesday, the prize will increase to $1.35 billion, or $707.9 million in cash, for Friday, January 13 drawing.

According to the Pennslyvania Lottery, the current record for the largest jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was sold on October 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was claimed in Pennslyvania was on May 21, 2021.

For additional tips to players, the Pennslyvania Lottery says that players should check your PA Lottery tickets at the time of purchase. Tickets can’t be canceled and if you have any concerns, you should speak to a manager or clerk before leaving the store.

The Pennslyvania Lottery also advises that players sign their PA Lottery ticket to prevent someone else from trying to cash it in if the ticket is stolen.

If you do get a winning ticket, the Pennslyvania Lottery also says to claim your prize before posting on social media so that no one can cash your ticket before you can.