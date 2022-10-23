SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From dogs showing off their costumes to dogs showing off their skills, a demonstration also at McDade Park showed what makes K-9 Officers such valuable members of the force.

It’s their nose that sets dogs apart. A dog’s snout includes 225 million scent receptors compared to a human’s 5 million.

In many situations, Police K-9s are the first ones to put their lives on the line against someone armed with a weapon which makes their training crucial.

“We do training twice a week for the life of the dog, so every Tuesday every Sunday… finding drugs, finding people we have a cadaver dog here as well so, do some apprehension work, some bite work,” said K9 Handler from the Carbondale Police Department, Officer Robert Williams.

Human Law Enforcement officers need to be a special type of person, and K9 officers must be a special type of dog to go out and do what they do.

Carbondale Police Department has a giant schnauzer named Axel who serves on the force.