FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some middle school students in Luzerne County took time out from the books to hear from a member of the Eyewitness News team Tuesday.

Eyewitness News Reporter Paola Giangiacomo spoke to the seventh grade public speaking class at Wyoming Seminary Lower School Tuesday in Forty Fort.

She talked about many aspects of the TV news industry from reporting to anchoring to producing, and even shooting video.

Paola also explained how she gathers stories for the weekly segment, Paola’s Parenting Playbook, and gave tips on how to effectively deliver a speech.

Paola left the students a parting gift, color changing Eyewitness Weather pencils. They were a big hit.