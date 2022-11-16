WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires band won the Cavalcade of Bands American Class Championship.

The championship concluded ten weeks of competition for marching band, similar to a fall sports schedule. It took place at Hershey Park Stadium over two days, with 96 bands competing.

The Millionaires earned the highest score, winning the championship title as well as awards for Best Overall Music and Visual Effect, Best Visual Performance, and Best Percussion Section, according to a media release from the Williamsport Area School District.

“Success on this level is the result of a process these kids buy into every day. Designed and instructed by a dedicated, professional staff and performed by students who live every day into the Marching Millionaire culture of sustained excellence. It’s no accident that for almost five decades the marching band has been at the top of the competitive game in Pennsylvania. Many thanks to the WASD administration, school board, teachers, support staff, parents and community members for giving these students unending support,” said Band Director Todd Kendall.

Marching bands begin practice in the Spring and continue through Summer, learning music, marching, and choreography. The Millionaires performed more than 20 times throughout the fall at competitions, sporting events, parades, and other events, culminating in the state championship.

“For two decades, the WASD has been nationally recognized as a Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation. At WAHS, there are about 150 band, 150 orchestra and 200 choir students who can participate not only in the Marching Millionaires but also three orchestras, three bands, five choirs, and select groups like GQ, Les Chanteuses, Strolling Strings, and Big Band (Jazz),” the media release noted.