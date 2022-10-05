PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special and unique event was hosted by the Luzerne Foundation and Times Leader on Wednesday.

More than 30 local nonprofits pitched ideas for the chance to receive thousands of dollars in grants from the Luzerne Foundation with members from both the Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader acting as judges.

Presenters had three minutes to showcase their ideas and answer questions.

Available grants ranged from $5,000 to $10,000. To help the Luzerne Foundation present grants such as these, the Times Leader stepped up and made a charitable donation to be put to good use.

“For a community newspaper it’s really important to give back to our community and today we did just that with 10,000 dollars,” said Kerry Miscavage, a publisher for the Times Leader Media Group.

“If you have the opportunity to get involved, get involved. Serve on a board, go for a charity walk, do something to get involved with your community because it takes all of us to make this place better,” said David Pedri, President & CEO of the Luzerne Foundation.

The Kiss Theatre, Adopt a Single Mom, individuals abilities motions and WVIA were among the organizations that were awarded grants.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News and our parent company Nexstar donated $5,000 to the Luzerne Foundation and have committed to $100,000 in cash and in-kind services over the next two years.