LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important unit of Pennsylvania State Police Troop N based in Hazleton, announced Monday they will be hosting Sunny Day Camp Cadet for those who have special needs or are disabled.

The PSP Troop N Community Services Unit along with Troop N Camp Cadet have also partnered with local businesses and community agencies to provide a free, fun-filled, and interactive day with law enforcement for those with special needs and their families.

The Troop N Sunny Day Camp is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, at the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For those people and their families that registered during the registration process, lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Anyone still interested in attending can register online at the Troop N Camp Cadet website.