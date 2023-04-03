MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some college students were given the chance to get a real-life look at the automotive industry Wednesday in Muncy.

The students are part of the automotive program at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The open house of the body shop at Blaise Alexander Chevrolet allowed students to hear from industry professionals.

It’s the second time the business has tried this format. Helping students learn tools of the trade, the technician’s daily dos and don’ts, and even a little Q&A time.

While the college does a great job of preparing students for the industry, organizers like Aubrey Alexander want to help them go beyond the classroom.

“It’s always great to get the students on site, show them the real shop, the real service drive. The showroom, the whole nine yards. I think it’s extremely critical to get the students so to speak on our turf and see how the business really works.”

While the business has changed a lot in the last few years, they say that the business is here to stay and it’s a great time for these students to get involved.