PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Paola Giangiacomo for another Paola’s Parenting Playbook Preview.

Paola discusses blended families, or parents who live with children from previous relationships.

Paola spoke with Clark Summit couple Kim Wilson and Tim Bird, who live together with Kim’s sons. Tim also has two children from a previous relationship.

In order to blend their families, Tim and Kim spent time with each other’s kids separately and it’s worked like a charm.

Blended families have also been able to create some family traditions of their own.

Forming a blended family takes a lot of work, but the key is communication and respect.

