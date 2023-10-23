PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Frank Bartoli and Jonathan Dove from NEPA Inclusive.

NEPA Inclusive works to benefit people with disabilities throughout the area, providing them with guidance, work opportunities, and social events.

Frank and Jonathan discuss the new and exciting Transition Academy Social Club.

For more information on NEPA Inclusive, visit NEPAInclusive.org, find @NEPAInclusive on Facebook, or call 570-947-6372.

If you’re interested in the Training Academy Social Club, email Jonathan at jdove@NEPAinclusive.org.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.