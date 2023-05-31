PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits PA live! for his weekly segment as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Laura Ducceschi from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The guests talk about NEPA Gives Day, which lasts from 7:00 p.m. on June 1st until 7:00 p.m. on June 2nd.

NEPA Gives is a 24-hour hour event that helps donors make secure donations to their favorite local nonprofit organizations.

Courtesy: Luzerne Foundation

For more information, visit nepagives.org.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.