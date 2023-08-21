PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri from the Luzerne Foundation, visited the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Alice & Andrew Uter, Megan & Tucker Crawford, Nicole & Simon Blockus, and Megan & Payton Georgetti from the Luzerne County Down Syndrome Network’s Buddy Walk.

The guests explain how the Buddy Walk will support those with Down Syndrome in the area, and list what to expect at the event, including live music, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, and a basket raffle.

They also talk about the history of LCDSN, which came together in 2005, and describe the organization’s mission: To advance acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome while raising funds for qualified local and national non-profit education, research, and support programs.

They also celebrate Patyon’s third birthday!

The Buddy Walk will take place on October 8th at Misericordia University. For more information, visit DownSyndromeNetwork.org or Misericordia.edu/BuddyWalk.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.