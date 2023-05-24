WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is helping to make learning fun for students in Luzerne County.

School disguised as fun, that’s what Junior Achievement of NEPA is calling the new program introduced Wednesday morning at G.A.R Memorial Middle School in Wilkes-Barre.

The YES program is designed to help students find their passions and expose them to a wide variety of career opportunities.

“This is a YES program that is exclusive to a Junior Achievement in York that we are bringing for the very first time to northeastern Pennsylvania, so we’re programming the entire seventh grade with career readiness lessons they learn about the trades they’re learning really how to become adults,” said Susan Magnotta, president of Junior Achievement.

Games are played to capture the student’s attention while asking educational and career-related questions like “If the electricity in your kitchen goes out, who do you call?”

The answer? An electrician, which opens the door to discuss the career.

One teacher was pleasantly surprised by the reactions and feedback from her students.

“Honestly I wasn’t sure what to expect, and I thought, OK, what are the kids, how are they going react to things? Are they gonna be receptive? But now I’m seeing such reception and and I’m seeing the kids wanting to learn more,” described Beth Bilski, a science teacher at G.A.R. Memorial Middle School.

The Wilkes-Barre deputy fire chief was among many people who spoke to the students.

“It’s never too early to prepare for something, you know, preparation is key no matter what you do. As mundane as the task is or as complicated as the task is, preparation is key,” stated deputy chief Alan Klapat.

The principal of G.A.R Memorial Middle School says this is something they would like to bring back.

“If we can do this every year targeting seventh grade specific as a grade level because it’s right before eighth grade, when they start to think about their future and their career paths in high school, what types of programming academies they want to apply to for high school, so I’d like to circle back to our current sixth grade and do it again next school year for seventh grade class,” explained Melissa Myers, principal at G.A.R. Memorial Middle School.

Principal Myers says she hopes students leave school on Wednesday knowing that they have purpose.

Junior Achievement and G.A.R Memorial Middle School say they are very grateful to all the volunteers that came out.