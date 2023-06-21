WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday is the first day of summer and WBRE/WYOU is kicking off our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

When cafeterias close for the summer, kids lose access to meals they depend on and some parents are left struggling to provide.

So that’s why we have teamed up with Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to help children in need.

Eyewitness News was outside the Weis Markets off South Mountain Boulevard in Mountain Top where we started collecting non-perishable items at 7:00 a.m.

People may donate items like beans, pasta, tuna, and soup to go to children in need in our area.

Last week Eyewitness News volunteered at the Weinburg Food Bank and successfully boxed more than 1,100 boxes to be distributed to those facing food insecurity in our region.

You can follow us on our six-week campaign where we’ll be stopping at five other locations throughout the region to collect non-perishable items.

To find out more about participating locations and how you can donate, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.