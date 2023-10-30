PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Christie Provanzo from the Hazleton Area Recreation Program, or HARP.

HARP is a recreation center, providing Hazleton kids with opportunities to exercise, as well as develop character, self-discipline, confidence, structure, work ethic, and friendship.

For more information on HARP, visit HazletonHarp.org or call 570-861-5890.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.