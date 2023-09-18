PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Diane Dutko from The Luzerne Foundation, as well as Suzanne Kapral from The Lands at Hillside Farms, as a part of 28/22 News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

For ten years, Hillside Farms has been opening its barn doors to children who have experienced trauma as a part of their Children’s Grief Camp.

These campers will receive care, including animal assisted intervention, farm activities, and grief related services, all important aspects of the healing process.

For more information on Hillside Farms, visit TheLandAtHillsideFarms.org.

For more information on the Luzerne Foundation, visit their website.