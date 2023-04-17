KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dance marathons are fun, but there’s a lot of work that goes into preparing for the event. For a group of teens from Wyoming Seminary, it’s a labor of love to help raise funds for other kids dealing with serious medical treatments.

This year marks the 11th year students at Wyoming Seminary put on their dancing shoes for a cause. The Wyoming Seminary Dance Marathon is a huge fundraising event that is organized entirely by students.

“So we have six committees design, promotion, fundraising just everything that goes into the event,” explained Sasha Roumyantseva, design and morale executive.

The program is part of the National Children’s Miracle Network, which holds dance marathons across the country. While the marathon was held Saturday, April 15, the preparations started a while ago.

“Basically we work throughout the year on Instagram and the school website to promote the event. But also our main job is within the school, so we want to get the students excited for this event. We kind of work with morale as well to get people really pumped up about this event,” described Shane Holocomb, lead promotion executive.

Promoting the event helps to get sponsors and raise more money for local hospitals.

“Every donation and every cent that an individual donates to their local community remains right there in their community. So us being located right here in the NEPA region, with our nearest hospital being the Danville, every cent stays right there at the Danville children’s hospital,” said Paul Stevenson, fundraising director.

After promoting and fundraising throughout the year, the students go into overdrive as the week of the marathon arrives. They then hit the dance floor for six hours showing off their moves and raising money.

“There’s so much excitement on campus leading up. We call it the week of miracles. The week leading up to the event, and throughout those days we do different things to like get our excitement up and start sharing what the kids can expect there and what the students can expect to see and do,” described Lauren Finlay, events executive.

Everything these students do is for the kids and families at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

“This year we’re gonna have five families, all of whom are locally from the area which is from the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. So we get to specialize the event for them. So incorporating small things like the kids favorite colors, getting them their favorite candies on the day, just to make it a little more special for them,” said Ama Reitsma, families committee executive.

“A lot of dancing, we have posters all over the gym saying ‘You need to dance, don’t stop.’ We have the morale dance which everyone learns together, so they kind of have a set of steps that you do to very fun songs,” stated Roumyantseva.

After all their hard work, the group broke last year’s record of $46,000.

“When the kids finally learn the whole dance and were all as a community doing it together. The kids are up front and they’re having a blast, that’s definitely my favorite part. Just seeing their joy their excitement of getting to be a part of something so awesome,” stated Reitsma.

Here’s to you, kids!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.