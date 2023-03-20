WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Musicians can spend years honing their skills as they learn new instruments, but not many musicians pick up three instruments, and musician is just one of many titles that this week’s Here’s to You Kid from Williamsport Area High School can claim.

Ben Manetta has been a prominent volunteer and student in his community for years.

One of his proudest moments was organizing a Make-A-Wish Benefit Concert last fall.

“We were able to direct it and put it on here. Which was really nice and I think we reached almost eight thousand dollars. Which we were able to turn back to I think three or four wishes just in our community in the county,” said Manetta.

Ben is a pianist, oboist, and even an organist.

“So now I’m actually the organist at two churches locally, I just kind of picked up the organ and progressed through my own lessons I guess,” Manetta said.

His interests also stretch into the medical field, he’s a volunteer EMT at Williamsport Station 14.

“I mean they’ve taught me so much and I wish I could give them more of my time. But that’s hard for me to find these days. I just learn so much about how much they provide for our community,” said Manetta.

As a high school senior, he has already been accepted into the college of his choice, and you may have heard of it.

“If I’m going to give it my all what’s the one school that I would want to go to? So I picked Harvard and I said ‘I’m going to give it the best shot that I have,'” Manetta said.

His major will be neither music nor the medical field. He credits his teachers for his keen interest in biology

“Even starting here I had great biology teachers here. Like Mrs. Butler and Mrs. Nardella, that really fostered that in me. It’s something that I’ve always kind of leaned towards,” Manetta said.

Recently he was named a finalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“When I got my test scores back last year I got really excited because I thought I had a chance. So to see now a year later, reflecting back on that its cool to see how far that’s come,” said Manetta.

Despite his numerous accomplishments and achievements, he remains humble and appreciative.

“For everything that I’m involved in, there’s people that have helped me and people that have brought me into those groups and taught me. I’m the one with a microphone in my face, but there’s a lot of people behind me that made that happen,” Manetta said.

Here’s to you Ben!

