WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Giving the students a voice in preventing suicide is the goal of a statewide competition. Recently, some Williamsport Area High School students won the contest with their video.

They hope it will generate more conversations about mental health.

Raising awareness about mental health stigmas and suicide prevention is the goal of the Williamsport Area High School club SADD.

“Students Against Destructive Decisions. We are kind of like the mental health advocacy group for students around the school,” stated Annakate Gillespie, president of SADD.

“I think mental health is something that doesn’t get talked about a lot, it’s something that really needs to be brought up more. I think we’re doing a better job at bringing up mental health everywhere,” stated Kennadi Godfrey, co-vice president of SADD.

The public service announcement contest sponsored statewide by Prevent Suicide Pennsylvania has been going on for years. There are four different categories that students can enter.

“Sixty-second or thirty-second video, there’s also a poster and audio clip. Spreading awareness about suicide prevention,” described Gillespie.

The Williamsport High School SADD group won first place in the 30-second category. The teens used an idea that Godfrey came up with, and the group ran with it.

“I think that could be something that we could talk about, you know getting over the hurdles of not being afraid to ask. Seeking help when its needed,” explained Godfrey.

The project didn’t take the group long to create, even working outside in the cold of December to film.

“We started talking about it two months in advance. We came up with the idea pretty fast actually, but our filming happened over two days. Our editing took about a week,” recalled Gillespie.

The school lost a student to suicide this year, and that impacted students in the club and across the school.

“There was a collective sorrow around the school, and so this video for me and for some students in our club it was our way of awakening ourselves. We need to be proactive and put out that information and be aware of what’s going on around us,” explained Madeline Pennings, secretary of SADD.

The club was recognized at PNC Field where they shared their video and some of what they had learned through the process.

“It just goes to show that you really don’t know what’s going on in everyone’s life. You really have to pay attention to everyone’s mannerisms and who they are, even if you don’t know them. It even shows me that as a friend I need to be more interactive with my friends and their lives. Make sure that I’m staying on top of them and their mental health and my own mental health and reaching out when I need help,” said Pennings.

Here’s to you, kids!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.