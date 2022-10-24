SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two trophies, and two sets of twins. Meet the Williams Valley Trap Team. Five trap shooters had their shot at a national title, and they did not miss.

In fact, the Vikings are now back-to-back national champions as they won the Open Class Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championship again this Summer in Ohio.

“Going out there shooting was a lot of fun. It’s a lot different experience. Instead of shooting into an open field out here, you’re shooting into a giant black tarp,” said Jack Rebuck from Line Mountain High School.

Tenth grader Jack Rebuck from Line Mountain High School and his brother Jacob are identical twins. Believe it or not, they aren’t the only twins on the team.

“I have two different sets of twins on the team. Sometimes it gets confusing sometimes I don’t realize I call one, one, and one the other,” Head Coach of the Wyoming Valley Trap Team, Ryan Ramsay said.

Brandon and Nicole Hood from North Schuylkill High School are fraternal twins and they both got into the sport in seventh grade and say it’s pretty rare and wild to have two sets of twins on the team.

“It was my way to get away from her and get out of the house, and she followed me into it,” Brandon said.

There’s a lot of competition in the Hood house, but who does better?

“Depends on the day,” said Brandon.

“I would say I’m better,” Nicole replied.

“I don’t know about that,” Brandon says.

Coincidentally, the Rebuck brothers say the same.

“Depends on the day,” Jack stated.

“Depends on the day,” Jacob said.

“Some people do good some days, and sometimes people do bad. It all depends on how you shoot that day,” Jack added.

“We’ve been shooting for about three to four years now and we followed it up from our dad’s career of trap shooting,” Jacob explained.

With two sets of twins, the fifth member of the team is the odd bird out, so to speak.

“I mean it is very unusual, I don’t think any other squad out there has two sets of them, let alone one set of them, but definitely shooting with them is fun and everything,” said Nick Wertz, a Williams Valley High School Graduate.

Wertz helped his teammates bring home another trophy.

“To win one it’s awesome but to win two it’s definitely more of an accomplishment than most people can ever do,” Wertz continued.

In July, the Vikings beat their score from the previous year by 17 targets competing against hundreds of teams.

Now the Williams Valley Trap Team is training for the Trifecta.

