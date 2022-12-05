WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school marching band took to the field and beat the odds by taking home the Cavalcade State Championship Title.

Despite the decline in enrollment, band members worked together to win the competition.

After weeks of competitions, the Williamsport Area High School Marching Millionaires traveled to Hershey in November for the 2022 Cavalcade State championship.

The team spent two days competing against 96 other schools and brought home first place.

“I was standing up there on the field for the awards so I was just standing there in shock like ‘oh my gosh! Our hard work paid off; we did it!’ and it was so amazing,” said Sydney Kelley a senior for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires.

Winning didn’t come easy. Their marching band has 45 students, much less than in previous years.

“It felt great to be there representing Williamsport, even though there weren’t a lot of us this year, everybody stepped up, everybody performed well,” explained Robert Petrosky a senior for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires.

There are a lot of moving parts with a high school marching band. Everyone must learn to work together. The band members say these skills will help them in where life takes them next.

“It’s nice though, it’s something that you kind of will take with you. And even though in the moment it may be very stressful or something like that it’s something that overall, you’re very grateful for,” added Shamarya Robinson a senior for the Williamsport Marching Millionaires:

The 2022 Cavalcade Championship Trophy is now proudly displayed at Williamsport Area High School.

