DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week’s Here’s to You Kid features a 17-year-old who, despite battling a serious illness, aces every day with determination, grit, and a big smile, and now she’s working to raise awareness for a rare condition.

When we hear the word cancer, almost everyone knows what it is, but the same cannot be said for juvenile diffused systemic scleroderma. That’s what Jessie Clark of Danville is working to change.

“It’s important to raise awareness about it because there are only 65 to 70 kids in the U.S. that have it because it’s not a known disease for kids to have,” Jessie explained.

Juvenile diffused systemic scleroderma is a rare autoimmune disorder in children that causes all kinds of complications to a child’s health such as tightening of the skin, decreased joint motion, and sensitivity to cold, along with digestive and respiratory issues. Jessie was diagnosed with it in 2015.

“I have a lot of challenges. I have to take a lot of medications, can’t hold cold things and I can’t be out in the weather if it’s not like 50 degrees or higher, which can also affect cheering outside during football season,” Jessie continued.

Jessie’s mom, Tammy Clark, works by her side to help her spread the word and hopefully help others.

“Jessie’s goal is to find a cure to help everybody not just herself. These kids are fighters and Jessie has been a fighter since day one and she fights with a smile,” Tammy said.

She has a very supportive and loving family that’s with her for every step of this journey. She also has her service dog, York.

Jessie says she is not defined by her condition, nor does she let it stop her from doing what she loves. She is a cheerleader at Danville Area High School.

“My favorite part about cheering would be making the friends that are in it cause they are nice and they understand,” Jessie added.

“Just like cheerleading, she doesn’t let it stop her. She has challenges she takes precautions, but she goes out and she smiles no matter how she feels,” said Tammy.

Jessie spends most of her time in the house during the colder months where she enjoys baking with her mom and drawing.

“She’s my hero, she really truly is. We don’t take a day for granted and we make the most of everything we do our best to just treat Jessie like she every other kid,” Tammy stated.

Jessie offers this advice.

“For anyone out there who also has my condition, keep fighting,” Jessie said.

Here’s to you, Jessie!