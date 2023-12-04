HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week’s Here’s To You Kid goes to a group of youngsters at Hazleton Area High School.

Cougar Coffee Hut is the newest addition to Hazleton Area High School. The shop is operated by students. One student employee says her favorite part about the job is the social aspect.

“It’s fun to like to interact with our special education students just to kind of get like a feel like what their day is like and like just to help them out and stuff. You know, come here for a little bit and it brings joy to our day,” said Reese Kaschak, barista at Cougar Coffee Hut.

“From this point what we’d like to do is get our students in a position where they can take these skills and generalize them and you know, go out and work at the Dunkin Donuts, the Starbucks, and all the coffee places that we have in this area,” explained Robert Mehalick, assistant superintendent of student services at Hazleton Area High School.

Not all students are able to participate in certain physical education classes so working at the coffee hut is a great alternative

“The main reason I mainly started is because my class is doing swimming and because obviously, I can swim because of this so I do this now,” said Navayah Cherry, barista at Cougar Coffee Hut

Students here not only get the chance to gain work experience, but they also get to interact and socialize without their phones.

“It starts just the general conversation and that needs to happen a lot more these days kids texting and everything else we’re starting to lack that that face-to-face communication. This is an area within the high school that we’re bringing back,” stated Jeff Weed, assistant director of special education at Hazleton Area High School.

A senior at the high school says when she was approached with the opportunity to work here it was an easy yes. She says the best part of the job is the new relationships she built.

“Definitely, getting to work with these students. They’re so sweet. I made a new friend Navayah and I just really liked working with her,” said Alyssa Hebel, barista at Cougar Coffee Hut.

All the aprons the students use are donated by the collaborative autism movement. The students here are serving up coffee with smiles one cup at a time, and their favorite part about it is Seeing all the customers, interacting with people making new friends, and selling coffee.

Students and staff are also able to get a punch card where they can earn a free drink. And the coffee they serve is from Wawa.

Here’s to you kids!

