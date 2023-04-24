TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has featured several outstanding Eagle Scout projects on Here’s to You Kid! segments, but never seven in one place, and it’s not even for a special occasion.

The Tamaqua Area High School soccer team has a unique dynamic.

“In the fall season our coach found out that, coincidentally, there were seven Eagle Scouts, or soon to be Eagle Scouts, on the Tamaqua Area soccer team,” said Jathan Krall of Tamaqua Area High School.

And it doesn’t end there. Head coach Jim McCabe also is a life scout.

“I think we’re very special to have such great team bonding and great unity with the team,” stated Jack Tharpe of Tamaqua Area High School.

As Eagle Scouts, they each have a project to complete, and between them, they’ve spent hundreds of hours bettering their community.

​Meet the Eagle Scouts: Jack Trarpe, Jathan Krall, Alexander Nattress, Thomas Graham, Zac Yenser, William Behun, and Stephen Behum, and their projects.

“A bridge in Tuscarora State Park, which is pretty close to here. It was a 14-foot bridge. I engineered and constructed across a stream on one of their hiking trails,” described Krall.

“I had the idea to set up a community science fair for all of the students and children that were between the ages of five and about 13 in our community,” said Nattress.

“The gaga ball pit is a small octagon made out of wood. It’s used to play a game called a gaga ball, which is a game similar to dodgeball,” explained Tharpe.

“I redid the Tamaqua Raider bandstand, the outside part. Everything was run down, so I redid it. I painted it. I redid the countertops,” stated Graham.

“I’m going to put benches and plant flowers over at Miller Park in my hometown,” said William.

“There’s a disc golf course they just refurbished, but there are some accessibility issues. So on the first hole, it’s on a large bank, so we’re putting in two sets of stairs, a guardrail so people don’t fall, as well as some benches and bag rack for comfort,” described Stephen.

And these guys are tight, often helping each other put the final touches on their Eagle Scout projects.

“So, being able to work together on things is much more important, than the idea of doing it yourself. Because it not only benefits the project, but it benefits the relationship between you and your partners,” explained Nattress.

Most of them have known each other since they were children, with soccer and scouts uniting them all.

“Having people that do the same things as me, like participate in the same sports and same activities outside of school. I think it’s great that they’re more people I hang out with, more people I know. It makes me more comfortable playing sports and just around school in general,” said William.

Whether they’re on the field or finishing a scout project, the brotherhood is the same.

“If you look at the Scout Law, the Scout Oath, is trustworthy, loyal, and helpful. We know we’ve got each other back on the field and we’re always working together,” explained Stephen.

Zac Yenser, the seventh scout, is with Troop 756. For his project, he built a playground at his church, Blue Mountain Community in Palmerton.

Here’s to you, kids!

