SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young singer is making headlines after coming in first place in a singing competition in New York City.

12-year-old Jolie Cook, on stage at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City, belting out notes on the big stage. The Scranton native is making a name for herself in the entertainment world.

She’s already starring in shows at Cappa Theater in Scranton.

In December, she played Annie in ‘Annie Junior,’ and in the recent production of ‘Matilda,’ she played Matilda.

Most recently, she came in first place in a qualifying round of Apollo Theater’s Amateur Night.

It’s the same singing competition that launched the careers of world-renowned artists, including Ella Fitzgerald, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lauryn Hill.

Jolie only needs to win two more rounds to compete in the kid’s division for the grand prize. She says she got her talent from her mom.

“She used to sing to me all the time when I was younger, and I think that’s where I kind of got it from. And when my mom was like ‘do you want to do this show?’ which was my first show, I was like ‘yeah I’ll try it.’ And I’ve been doing it ever since,” Jolie Cook explained.

“The very first show that I saw, I can’t really explain other than that I just really knew, seeing her on stage. She has something special,” Katy Cook, Jolie’s mother, commented.

This isn’t her first time competing. Jolie and her dance partner came in second place in a recent dancing competition ‘At The Apollo.’ This time around she turned to her voice.

“I went back to sing. And I got there, and I was a little bit nervous, but I just did it and the crowd really liked me… All the people there amazing, and they were all so talented, and I’m so thankful that I won first,” Jolie said.

Here’s to you, Jolie!

