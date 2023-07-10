SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bringing moments of joy and happiness to those that have served. That’s just one of many missions and projects for this week’s Here’s to You, Kid.

Gabri-Anne Weed has been helping those in her community since she was a little girl, now in her teens, she’s involved with many groups like Saint Francis Commons and the Gino Merli Veterans Center. Both serve veterans in the area.

“I think it was just because at such a young age, my mom joined the American Legion when I was about three years old, so I’ve always been kind of very open and exposed to the veterans there and all the people that do good things for the veterans,” recalled Weed.

Recently she dropped off dozens of boxes of cookies at Saint Francis Commons for the veterans there, and she does it as often as she can for other local organizations.

“Our donations from when I go speaking or sometimes when I’m out selling Girl Scout Cookies or at a food sale, people will give up some money for a donation and we’ll put it all towards that,” explained Weed.

On top of volunteering with veterans, she has helped with food and cereal drives for food pantries, local city refurbishment projects, and Toys for Tots. She even started a kindness box at her school.

“It was almost like a free little library kind of thing, but with kindness notes. So you could take a note and leave a note, it kind of makes people’s day better. It’s still there now actually,” described Weed.

Gabri-Anne’s efforts in the community started years ago when she started speaking in public for the Girl Scouts.

“At first it was a little nerve-wracking because I was very young and I was in front of a big group of older people. I learned that they’re all very supportive and kind,” said Weed.

Her nerves have turned into a passion for public speaking, with hopes to give back to the people that helped her get started.

“I want to do a public speaking class at the elementary school that I went to when I was little. That’s the age I started with my public speaking, so if I could get more children involved in that,” explained Weed.

She plans to share her wisdom with the next generation as she learns from the generations before her.

“Keep your head up, make sure you are getting yourself out there. Don’t be nervous, have self-confidence,” stated Weed.

Here’s to you, Gabri-Anne!

