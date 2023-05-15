SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state street elementary student recently sold hundreds of pierogies to benefit his school.

He sold so many and was so dedicated to the project that his fellow students and staff dubbed him The Pierogi King.

Just as many elementary students like to do, 6-year-old Matthew Chervy spends a lot of his time with his friends.

“Yes we run and tackle,” said Matthew Chervy, the Pierogi King.

And every growing kid knows, you have to have favorite foods.

“Pizza, and ice cream,” Matthew said.

But everyone at school knows Chervy for another popular food.

“Pierogi King,” Matthew stated.

“Matthew came home with a pierogi sale for the pto from state street and the Wyoming Valley West School District. He set a goal for 100 dozen pierogies. So we put it on Facebook, and friends, and family went crazy for it. We would go to restaurants people would recognize him and cover over and say they wanted to buy pierogies,” said Kristy Chervey, Matthew’s mom.

Pierogi King Matthew loved putting the orders together, and there were a lot of pierogies.

“Making them like at home, dozens like,” Matthew explained.

In fact, they eventually reached 155 dozen pierogies, helping raise hundreds of dollars for the State Street Elementary School PTO.

“$1860 and it goes to their PTO program for their field trips and field day, different activities they do in the school,” Kristy explained.

The support for Matthew hasn’t stopped since he completed the orders.

“Everybody, just supporting Matthew so much, especially since he is in the special needs program, it just means the world to us,” Kristy continued.

Matthew doesn’t plan to stop selling or eating pierogies anytime soon.

He now continues to build his local celebrity brand. Here’s to you Matthew!

