HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Creating an environment of inclusion and acceptance is something that every business, team, and school should strive for and that idea is front and center for an entire team. A one-of-a-kind bocce team At Hazleton Area High School.

Students, volunteer coaches, and officials- almost 40 strong make up the Hazleton area unified bocce team. I stopped by as the team was getting ready for their big game.

“Basically unified bocce ball is just a way to bring students with disabilities and regular education students in to basically feel like everybody is included and for everybody to participate in a sport,” stated Reese Kaschak, part of Hazleton Area Unified Bocce.

The sport is bocce, think ice curling, but with balls and no ice.

“You throw a ball, then the second ball too,” said Tyler Wolf, part of Hazleton Area Unified Bocce.

Each team gets to throw their balls to try and get the closest to the small white one known as the pallino this is the first year for the team, and so far they’ve been playing very well.

“We lost against Schuylkill Haven the first time, and we beat north Schuylkill and Mahanoy Area. So our record for the whole team is 2-1,” explained Patrick Seeley.

But win or lose, the important factor everyone is having a great time

“The program is pretty good. The bocce balls, my friends, my girlfriend, and stuff,” said Andrew Uter, part of the Hazleton Area Unified Bocce.

“We did a good job in bocce, we did professional and we did it so hard,” expressed Altin Nusseden, part of Hazleton Area Unified Bocce.

The team is full of hope about the future and looking forward to growing as a team and a league.

“I mean yeah it’s definitely something that I’ll come back and do next year. Since there are only five teams we hope to see more teams next year. Since we only had three games in the regular season, we hope to expand our schedule and see more teams,” explained Nick Ledger, part of Hazleton Area Unified Bocce.

“I think that the hazleton area is going to grow off of this extremely. Students that don’t do sports or aren’t that totally into sports might have a better chance here. Of getting involved and getting out of the house and enjoying like the hazleton area school district by doing unified bocce ball,” stated Kashak.

The Hazleton Unified Bocce Team has two groups that play separately and both won their matches against the Schuylkill leagues, so they played each other for the finals. The red team beat the silver in an exciting finish.

Here’s to You Kids.

