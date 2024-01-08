OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week’s Here’s To You, Kid goes to a youngster who had a hidden talent that was recently discovered.

8-year-old Miguel Strickland plays piano beautifully and has never taken a lesson. He plays everything from memory.

His parents noticed his talent after bringing his grandfather’s piano home.

“During COVID, we lost my mom and my dad, and so we brought the piano home,” said Harold Strickland, Miguel’s dad.

Miguel used to sit with his grandfather often when he would play and listen, so it was no shock to his parents when he showed an interest in the piano. It shocked them when he started playing the piano.

“Mikey had a keen interest in playing, so, I said, ‘Mikey, listen to these songs on YouTube,’ and so he started listening to songs like Beethoven and Bach and Chopin on YouTube, and he sat there, and he just started playing it,” recalled Harold.

Miguel says two very special people in his life helped him get to where he is.

“My granddad and my dad and from YouTube,” listed Miguel.

When asked how long he has been playing for, Miguel responded “It’s like a year.”

Music can usually bring out a lot of emotions in people but when Miguel plays, he says he feels them all.

When asked how he feels when he plays, Miguel said “Emotional.” He credits this feeling to the songs that he plays.

“Because I always tell him music is emotions, and so play how you feel, and people will feel that too,” said Harold.

His parents are very proud of the confident young man Miguel is growing up to be.

“He became more confident in terms of like being in front of many people applauding him, especially when he was at school playing piano. It was a standing ovation,” said Dawn Strickland, Miguel’s mom.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Miguel said “An astronaut.”

Miguel has performed at Marywood University and at senior citizen homes.

With a bright future ahead, the sky is the limit.

Here’s to you, Miguel!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.