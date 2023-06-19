MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteer hours can add up. One area teen has 500 hours as a volunteer.

This week’s Here’s To You Kid gives so much to her community, that she has received an award from the President of the United States.

You can describe Khristian Banks in many ways: volunteer, community leader, role model. She says it all comes down to one thing for her.

“Its just a lot about passion. Volunteering has been something that’s always been important to me, even since I was in elementary school. I’ve really just fallen in love with it honestly,” said Banks.

One of her great passions is science.

“So I’ve been able to volunteer at the Women Empowered by Science camp the past few summers. That’s been really important to me, because I love science and its just been a really amazing opportunity to help mentor younger girls in similar positions to me and help find their passion for science,” described Banks.

During her time with the Interact Club during her high school years at MMI Prep School in Freeland, it was all about students getting involved in their community.

“We actually collected almost 3,000 books in about a week or two. Which was just amazing, I was just so proud of that outcome. That really is something that inspired me to keep thinking of new service ideas,” recalled Banks.

Some of those ideas would come with Junior Leadership Northeast. She graduated from the program last year after doing even more work in the community. One of her group projects focused on mental health.

“We actually hosted a carnival-themed fundraiser just to boost positivity and really bring people together. So we did that last spring and raised about $1,300, which we donated to the Lands at Hillside Farms Grief Camp, and then I was able to volunteer at that camp last summer,” explained Banks.

To her surprise, Khristian’s more than 500 hours of community service were recently recognized by the White House with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

“I was very excited about that, it was actually signed by the president and addressed from the White House for my service hours,” said Banks.

She hopes to continue to be a role model for the next generation, helping others to realize their passions.

“Just try it, because you never know how it will turn out for you. For me, I tried a lot of different activities and just became really passionate about them. It’s always worth a shot,” advised Banks.

Khristian will be attending Gettysburg College this fall with a major in chemistry.

Here’s to you, Khristian!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.