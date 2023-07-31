RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After years of practice and countless events, one Mountain Top student has reached a new level of personal and national achievement.

Mari Brobst is an avid equestrian and loves working with her horse.

“I’ve been riding ever since I could walk, so really young. Probably like two or three,” stated Brobst.

She started competing at around six years old, and hasn’t stopped since, losing count of the number of events she has been in, growing up and training with her horse teller.

“I usually train with him. But I didn’t ride with him at nationals,” said Brobst.

Wende Swartz has been training horses and riders for many years and has helped train Mari for the last six years.

“I try to incorporate what I’ve learned training the horses, to teach the riders how to better deal with their horse, understand it and get it to do what they want. I think that’s probably the best insight I can give them is how to be a partner with the animal they’re on, not just get up there and try to be the boss,” explained Swartz.

Now Wende has seen Mari grow her skills to a national level. In June, she traveled to Fort Worth, Texas for the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Horse Show.

“I’ve been competing against a lot of people throughout the whole year to qualify. So you have to qualify for regionals, then once you qualify for regionals you have to get first or second to qualify for nationals. You need, like, 21 points to qualify for regionals,” described Brobst.

Points are earned by showing the bond and partnership between horse and rider.

“It is judged on how well you ride and how you connect with the horse. I was judged on how good of a rider I was and how I control the animal. How good my pattern is and the transitions,” explained Brobst.

Riders compete on unfamiliar horses drawn in lottery style. She won her division in youth ranch riding, making her the national champion.

“The horse was pretty spunky before, so I was nervous going in. But it all worked out and it was really good for me,” said Borbst.

And this national champion is ready for more competitions.

“I plan to keep competing and I plan to keep showing with him. I don’t plan to stop anytime soon,” said Brobst.

Here’s to you, Mari!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.