PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Food insecurity has been a growing challenge for Northeast Pennsylvania and much of the country.

One student from Moscow is doing his part to help others in need of food.

Elijah Farrence is an active volunteer in his community at only 15 years old, he is a student at Commonwealth Charter Academy.

His interest in volunteering was sparked with a school field trip to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

“After the field trip, I reached out to Deb on my own and started volunteering here on my own independently,” said Elijah Farrence of Moscow.

He participated in a few projects as a boy scout but found the mission at Weinberg gave him a purpose.

“The main mission is to help people that don’t have the capability of getting the food that they need. There is a lot more food insecurity than people think, a lot more,” added Farrence.

After his initial visit, he spent many days volunteering at the food bank on his own.

“When you come here to volunteer, mostly it’s packing of food that gets shipped here. I’ve mainly done senior boxes for senior citizens that required food,” Farrence continued.

When there have been group cancellations, he tries to help fill in the gaps whenever and wherever he can.

“To me, it’s important to aid others in whatever way that I can. Because food insecurity is such a severe issue in all communities,” stated Farrence.

With food costs rising, the food bank is constantly working to fulfill an ever-growing problem in the community.

“You know most of the time you don’t feel like you can really do that much as a single person. But a place like this, it gives you the feeling that through this you can truly help people,” said Farrence.

The food bank is always accepting volunteer work and monetary and food donations.

“Well, people need your help. We don’t have enough people in this world that will donate their time to others,” Farrence added.

