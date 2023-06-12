JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteer work is something that many of us do on occasion, but one Lackawanna County student volunteers far more than occasionally.

Patricia McAndrew is the definition of a selfless volunteer, giving her time and herself to the people around her and her community on a regular basis.

“I’ve been helping out with movie night here with my mom at the Wright Center. I’m part of the National Honor Society at my school so I help out with the children produce market. I helped out last year with the sixth grade move-up day, which was a lot of fun,” Patricia said.

She even dressed up for Halloween and participated in trunk-or-treat events in the community.

“It was a really awesome experience just to be able to see the smiling faces on the kids,” said Patricia.

She started her volunteer work back in seventh grade.

She has added to her volunteering plate since then.

“My volunteering started here at the Wright Center because my mom is their director of community outreach. So when I was younger I started to help her out as much as I could. Backpack giveaways, lunches, the Alzheimers walk I helped with. It was just really nice for me because I really wanted to give back to my community as much as possible,” Patricia explained.

Her volunteerism also flows into her time at school as well.

“I was just nominated to be a student council representative at my high school, so I’m hoping that if I throw out some ideas out our meetings they’ll take them into consideration and we’ll have a good outcome,” Patricia continued.

Patrica uses what she has learned to help organize events at her school, Lakeland Jr. and Sr. High School.

“Tribe at Lakeland is the five pillars that we go by. Trustworthy, respectful, involved, brave, and excellent. In my junior year, I was nicely nominated as the president. I was able to help plan pow-wows, so I got food trucks to come up, and Jitty Joes to come up. It was just a good experience for me to see all the students get excited,” said Patricia.

As she heads into her senior year of high school, Patricia’s volunteer work is high on her agenda, and she hopes to get more people involved in volunteering at school or in their community.

“I just wanted to put others first and then put myself next. Because my parents always taught me that you always have to give back to your community. I feel like what I’ve been doing is the best way I could possibly give back,” Patricia said.

Here’s to you, Patricia!

