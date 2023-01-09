WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A rare inherited condition has greatly impacted the life of one King’s College Hockey player, and he is on a mission to raise awareness.

King’s forward and sophomore student, Jack Cooper, lost his mom to Huntington’s disease in March of 2022. He is now taking it to the ice to spread the word about the genetic disease.

“We asked our coach if we could set up a game to raise awareness and money for Huntington’s disease and they and King’s were grateful enough to let us be able to do that,” said Cooper.

He has set up an awareness night during a hockey conference game where King’s will take on Alvernia University, the game night fundraiser will raise awareness and funds.

A lot of planning went into the event, Jack and his roommate pitched the awareness night

They also put time into creating custom jerseys for auction, organizing a “Chuck A Puck” contest, and preparing a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to support the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Not even an unexpected leg fracture can stop Jack from making his idea a reality.

“When I first got hurt, my first statement was ‘Can I play in 8 weeks?’ ‘Will I be back on the ice?’ and they said, ‘Best case scenario you can play so, so far everything’s looked good,’,” Cooper added.

Cooper’s determination to make a difference circles back to how Huntington’s disease plays a large part in jack’s past, present, and future.

“It affects me, it can affect my kids down the line, it affects my sisters. so in any way that we can get closer to a cure or find more awareness so that it’s more known and we care more about it, then it helps,” Cooper continued.

The awareness night is just one small step in the efforts to find a cure for Huntington’s disease, and Jack’s family is grateful for his hard work in honor of his mom.

“All my family is making the trip from California out so they really appreciate the fact that we can raise awareness and make greater strides towards the cause,” explained Cooper.

Huntington’s Disease Awareness Night will take place at Revolution Ice Centre on January 27th in a conference game against Alvernia University the puck drops at 7:00 p.m. There will also be more information on Huntingdon disease there as well.

