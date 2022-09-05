EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This week, Eyewitness News features a Lake Lehman student who had a unique senior project idea.

Allyson Moyer hosted a karate competition in August to raise money for a local family who needed help with medical bills.

Allyson Moyer has been in karate for seven years.

“I just didn’t have a sport to do so my parents went looking around finding a sport that I should try. So we came down and tried it and I liked it,” said Allyson.

That passion led her to become a black belt last year.

“Me my sister, my brother, and my dad were all black belts. We do this every week together so it is a family thing,” Allyson explained.

But she had an idea for her senior project before becoming a black belt.

“So when I was in ninth or tenth grade I had an idea that I wanted to do this for my senior project,” she said.

She planned a fundraiser called Karate for a Kause on August 21st. The event would cover many forms of karate, allowing many ages to compete.

“This is just like family, close to heart. It was something personal. I wanted to do it to raise money for a family,” Allyson told us.

The money raised from the event would go to Robert Wilson and his family, a decision they made after seeing a post on social media.

“I really did want to give it to someone local, someone who needed it. We were trying to figure out who the money should go to. My mom saw that post and she was like, ‘is this who you would consider giving the money to?’ I was like that’s an awesome cause so lets do it.”

Mr. Wilson has a nerve disorder that has caused numerous health problems.

“He has Guillain-Barre syndrome. When he first got it, he was paralyzed from the neck down essentially. He is currently doing therapy to better himself.”

On top of the nerve disorder he also has a kidney problem and is on dialysis.

With raffles, concessions and ticket sales, Allyson was excited to see her idea come to life to help a local family.

“Just to show how the karate community can come together to help someone in need,” said Allyson.

“Karate for a Kause” was able to raise over $9,000 for the Wilson family.

Here’s to you, Allyson!