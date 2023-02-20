WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For many golfers, The Master’s is the ultimate destination in the sport. One ten-year-old golfer from Williamsport is headed to The Masters for another competition.

He is no stranger to many Eyewitness News viewers, Logan McGinn from Lycoming County has been teeing off since he was a toddler.

“My dad would like to go golfing since he was 25. So when I was a baby my mom would push me in the stroller around the golf course while he was golfing. Then once I was old enough to walk, I just started picking up a golf club and trying to be like him,” said McGinn.

He hasn’t stopped playing since and is a local golfing celebrity in the area.

“I just like the competition, going against the other kids. And I really like when I win to get the trophies,” said McGinn.

There have been a lot of competitions and a lot of trophies.

“I’d say I’ve probably won like forty-five. I’d say I’ve probably been to like a hundred, a hundred twenty,” said McGinn.

He’s hoping to add another trophy to his mantle in April.

“So I do drive chip and putt. They have three steps before the national finals. It’s the local, then sub-regional, then regional. I won by I think twelve points. Since I won I got to go to Augusta for the National Finals,” said McGinn.

The national finals will be held on the eve of the masters in Georgia and Logan will be there.

“The Monday of the masters I get to go to the practice round. I think we got two tickets for it, so I get to go to the practice round and meet some of the players,” said McGinn.

Despite his passion and natural talent for golf, it isn’t his only sport. McGinn also plays basketball baseball and football.

“Basketball is my second favorite. Probably because that was my dad’s favorite, and that’s what he played in college. I just love how he teaches me to be really good,” said McGinn.

He offers this advice for younger players and it applies to more than just golf to keep your life on course.

“I’d say to work hard and don’t stop. Because it takes a while to be good at golf because it’s a really hard sport. So I’d say just keep working,” said McGinn.

Here’s to you Logan!

