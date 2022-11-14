PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local fire departments are a huge part of our communities. One department touched the life of a local Plymouth boy and his family in more ways than one. Now, Brian Lyons has dedicated most of his life to giving back and helping local first responders.

“I like riding on the fire truck and stuff,” said Brian.

A fire engine in Plymouth sparked interest in this teen’s eye eight years ago and helped him hit a huge milestone.

“One day I was coming home from school, and I saw the garage door was open and I saw the fire engine and I was really interested in it, and we decided to stop,” recalled Brian.

13-year-old Brian Lyons was diagnosed with autism when he was young.

“He didn’t talk. We had early intervention he had a lot of different services come in and they were teaching him sign language,” explained Linda Uren, Brian’s mother.

Now, Brian is a devoted junior fire chief at Elm Hill Hose Company No 3.

“Dedicated, that’s one. He started here as a little kid. Now he’s almost an adult that’s hard to believe how much he grew in a couple years and still has the desire to be involved with the fire service,” described Brian Oppelt, Fire Chief at Elm Hose Company No. 3.

Brian has taken his interest in the firehouse that first made him feel at home to the next level, raising thousands of dollars for his community.

“We’ve donated to a few homeless shelters and a bunch of stations and donated water one time to a bunch of police stations and fire departments and stuff like that,” said Brian.

He even raised money to help Elm Hill Hose Company No. 3 purchase this life-saving equipment in 2019.

Brian’s curiosity about the fire department has opened the door for new interests.

“Makes me want to keep helping the community and possibly go to med school and become a tech med and stuff like that,” stated Brian.

“He gets an idea, and he sticks with it and despite what gets thrown at him, the hardships and the obstacles he still follows through,” explained Uren.

And is working towards a future in the medical field.

“I’m getting pretty good at doing stitches and stopping the bleeding and stuff like that,” said Brian.

For now, he continues to help out the fire department in any way he can.

“He helps pass out water. We can have him gather some tools. Really what I notice is he has his eyes wide open looking and taking in everything that’s going on so when it is time, he will know exactly what he wants to do on the fire ground,” described Oppelt.

Here’s to you, Brian.

Eyewitness news previously featured Brian’s sister Evlyn on Here’s to You, Kid.

