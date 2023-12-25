SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This holiday season, one young lady from Dickson City loves to give back to her community in a big way.

Lilyana Castellano has been giving back to the community since she was a little girl. She is now a teenager.

This year she collected and donated stocking stuffers and presents to underprivileged families.

Her goal was to help out at least 50 families.

This is not the first time Lilyana has done something like this.

It all started a few years ago with a lemonade stand that her mom encouraged her to do as a way to raise money for veterans.

Lilyana’s mom says she could not be prouder of her daughter.

“I feel like every kid deserves to like have like the same experiences cause like there’s some kids who like just because they grow up differently doesn’t mean that they can’t like experience good things,” Lilyana said.

When Lilyana is not giving back to her community she enjoys reading and studying with friends.

Here’s to you, Lilyana!

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.