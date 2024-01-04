DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some students in Lackawanna County are collecting change for a good cause.

Students at Dunmore Elementary Center were sent home with boxes for a fundraiser called Pennies for Patients. It benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and their Light the Night campaign.

Students take home the boxes and get donations from family, friends, and neighbors, then donate it. The students will be doing this through the month of January.

Since doing this the students have been encouraged to find more ways to raise money.

“I have a lot of students that are actually coming up with their own way to raise the money. They’re each given a little box so they’re coming up with bracelet selling ideas or creating a bake sale or um going around their neighborhood and asking their neighbors to help so it’s definitely a way for students got, get involved and um support others in their community,” said Fourth Grade Teacher at the Dunmore Elementary Center Haileigh Finnerty.

Last year they raised $2,500 and hope to double it this year.