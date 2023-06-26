WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dimmick Memorial Library in Jim Thorpe is enjoying a brand new addition to its patio. It is all thanks to a young man from Weatherly, who is a student at the Carbon Career and Technical Institute.

Traven Butler just finished his heavy-duty senior project. He is a student at Carbon Career and Technical Institute in Jim Thorpe and knew exactly what he wanted to do.

“Traven came down a couple of months ago to ask if he could build a seat out of cement for the Checkerboard, the chessboard here at the library. It was something he wanted to do for a senior project. So he and the gentlemen came down with some drawings and we went over it,” said Jeffrey Hazleton, a carpentry instructor at CCTI.

They worked on finishing the designs and began work with Traven and a few of his classmates.

“First we had to build a circle, then we had to put a metal thing around it. Hammer the nails around it so they don’t detach it,” explained Butler.

The seating area is dedicated to a long-time supporter and Friend of the Library, Edna Brennan.

“Edna was a very dear friend and she was from Ireland. She really embraced Jim Thorpe to the fullest. She was very involved working with the Friends group,” described Karen Bushnell, a Friend of the Dimmick Library.

Adding to a space that will be used for years to come.

“Oh, it’s wonderful because it’s the library and it’s an outdoor space and it needs to be used more. I think this will get more of the community involved,” stated Bushnell.

The seat will accompany the chess tabletop that Hazleton’s previous students made years prior.

“Traven fits right in, like one of the guys. The students love working with him there at the shop, Traven comes in joking and fooling around like the rest of them. Traven is eager to learn he wants to learn and try new things. It’s just fun having him around,” said Hazleton.

Traven was happy to finish and proud of a job well done.

“Thank you so much for helping me,” stated Butler.

Here’s to you, Traven!

