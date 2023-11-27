CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A team of talented teens and trained pilots from several schools are the focus of this week’s Here’s to You Kid.

Getting ready to soar to new heights! After qualifying at the Junior Team UDA selection event in Virginia a team of five students will be packing their bags and heading to Norway to compete in the 2024 World Championships of Radio Control Model Sailplanes.

28/22 News recently met up with members of the team in Carbon County. The young aviators say when they got the opportunity to compete, it was an easy yes.

“I was thinking ‘Oh, that sounds fun’ and then he said ‘You can go to Norway for the world championships’ and I’m like ‘That sounds really good, I’d like to go to Norway,'” recalled Ben McCabe, a flyer on Junior Team USA and a student at Emmaus High School.

These teens fly a unique kind of aircraft called sailplanes.

Here’s how the competition works: They launch the model plane in the air, keep it there for ten minutes, and then land the model as close as possible to the 100-meter line to get the most points.

Another team member, Anna Norell, a senior at Commonwealth Connections Academy, says this has sparked an interest in her future.

“I right now fly this and I also fly full-scale gliders, so I would like to advance in aviation in my career and become a pilot,” stated Anna.

Ben hopes to pursue a career in engineering.

“I want to go into aerospace engineering because I like because I’ve messed around with different electronics and trying to repair stuff that’s broken,” said Ben.

David Bradley, the team’s organizer and mentor says it’s a great way for teens to learn about science.

“It’s a great opportunity, so the sport itself lends itself to mechanical engineering instructional engineering and mediatory and programming and then time management and comradery and all that stuff,” described Bradley.

When they are not flying, these skilled young aviators have other interests.

“I like to hang out with my friends and, yeah, the school’s fitness team too since they’re pretty chill,” said Ben.

“On the weekends I also go horseback riding, um, so, that’s pretty much all my hobbies,” listed Anna.

Here’s to you kids!