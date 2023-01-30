FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area boy scout is on a mission to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. Jack Tuzinski says it is a rewarding experience to help save someone’s life.

As a scout, Jack Tuzinski of Forty Fort has been working for a long time to reach the rank of eagle. I caught up with him at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston where he is a senior.

“It’s quite personal to me just even for myself giving blood, to organize this blood drive. Because just one person giving blood can save three lives. It’s such a small amount of time you can give, but you can make such an impact on another person’s life,” stated Tuzinski.

This project is deeply personal to Jack, a member of boy scout troop 143.

“Most importantly for my mother, and most of my mothers, side of the family has been suffering from heart disease. The only reason how my mother is alive today after a large heart attack in 2005 is because of all the people who donated blood,” explained Tuzinski.

Even though this will also be his first time giving blood, he’s no stranger to needles and nursing.

“My mother is actually a nurse she works at Geisinger. My sister also works at Geisinger. So my entire family has a history of nursing,” expressed Tuzinski.

If you want to get involved and help out, the drive will be held at the Miller-Keystone Center in Pittston.

“It’s going to be on February 18th from around 8 to 3 p.m. We’re going to need every person we can. So even if you only have a small amount of time. You just simply go to the website miller keystone and then you have to book an appointment under Jack Tuzinski,” said Tuzinski.

Walk-ins are also welcomed on the day as time allows. Giving of your time and blood can go a long way.

“You make a difference. A lot of people today just want to make a small difference. This is your chance this is your opportunity. It’s so easy, you just sit there and they do all the work. The only thing you have to do is breathe and be alive,” explained Tuzinski.

