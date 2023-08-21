POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As a kid, many of us don’t think too much about our hair, but one Blue Mountain Middle School student became very aware of his own.

He wanted to help those that were losing theirs from medical issues.

Preston Webber is an active athlete at home and at school.

“I like to play sports like hockey and football, and im kind of getting back into dirt bike riding,” stated Webber, from Pottsville.

But a few years ago he found another cause that became near and dear to his heart.

“After a football practice, my grandmother told me about this person that donated their hair to cancer, that people that didn’t have it. So, I thought about my nan that had cancer and didn’t have hair at that time. So I decided to grow it out. But one year after she sadly passed away,” recalled Webber.

Despite this heartbreaking loss, he didn’t give up on his goal.

“I wanted to still grow it out, to show people that I still care about them,” explained Webber.

After growing out his hair for the last four years, it was long enough to finally cut.

“We did it at home and just did a haircut. Then we donated it,” described Webber.

He donated his hair to Locks of Love. The nonprofit works to make custom hairpieces for those that have lost hair from medical conditions.

“I just care about other people instead of myself. If someone needs a couple bucks to get food and drinks I would give it to them,” said Webber.

While growing out his hair, he endured teasing on occasion for his uncommon hairstyle.

“A lot of people were calling me a girl and just kind of rude stuff at times,” recalled Webber.

He hopes that his story will inspire other students to grow their hair out as well.

“Even though people kind of make fun of you and start calling you a girl and offensive things, still keep on doing it and trust your heart,” encouraged Webber.

And if you were wondering, he already has more plans for his scalp.

“Probably going to grow it out ten inches and get another haircut,” stated Webber.

Here’s to you, Preston.

If you have a kid we should feature drop us a line at Here’s To You Kid.