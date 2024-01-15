BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a young man with a passion for music. Meet an 8th grader who just a year ago picked up his father’s trombone and started to play, and he has been amazing people with his talents since.

13-year-old Chas Rosler’s musical journey started in 2022.

“For about three months I was sneaking my dad’s trombone out of his closet and trying to learn how to play it from YouTube which I feel like is pretty cool,” recalled Chas.

Later that year his parents bought him his first trombone for Christmas. From there he started taking lessons and quickly excelled.

“Chas came in and basically began playing his scales, and he knew all of his major scales and he knew most of his minor scales which is very unusual for someone of his age,” explained Todd Hunter, Chas’s music instructor.

Now, as a middle school student at Central Columbia Middle School, he plays in a professional orchestra, the Bloomsburg University Orchestra

“I arranged for him to play at the orchestra with the Bloomsburg University community and also for his dad, so that his dad and he could play together,” said Hunter.

“I never thought my middle kid would be sitting next to me playing in an orchestra,” stated Shawn Rosler, Chas’s dad.

Chas says he’s gotten so much from this experience.

“I’ve gotten to meet other trombone players I’ve gotten to meet other players in general, and Dr. Tedford, the director, has really helped me feel good about my playing and improve in my playing in general,” described Chas.

Chas says some of the people who have been his biggest supporters are right at home.

“My mom, dad, and brother inspire me to play,” listed Chas.

His older brother also plays trombone, and their parents could not be prouder.

“We as parents, you know, Greta, his mom, me, we could not be more proud. Proud of them all but, you know, specifically looking at where he’s gone in the short span of a year and a little bit of change, it’s just remarkable,” said Shawn.

Chas also does karate and is a Boy Scout he is also in the gifted program at his school. Like most kids, he enjoys playing video games hanging out with his friends, and something else most kids don’t do.

“Writing my own music. I just kind of had the idea of it one day from my friend, because he was writing stuff,” said Chas.

When he grows up he has two career choices in mind.

“A cinematic score writer, you write music for movies, that would be pretty cool, but I feel like teaching, out of any of them, would be pretty cool,” described Chas.

Chas and his dad also go to play with Philadelphia Freedom at Bloomsburg University. Chas also plays baritone horn and piano.

Here’s to you, Chas!

