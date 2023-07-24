CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of rising juniors from Abington Heights High School are working to spread hope.

Cancer touches many people and its effects can be paralyzing, but these students are hoping to help people shine, not suffer. Last year, Jack Farrell of Clarks Summit knew he wanted to organize a 5K, but wanted to do one for a reason. He found that reason with Susan Burke.

“When I saw she passed away, I saw how many lives she truly touched, how upset some people were about it, so I felt like I had to take action,” recalled Farrell.

Susan was a member of the Abington and track community and had fought cancer for several years before passing last year. Jack rallied his friends to help organize the event.

“So, I basically just went around and I’m like, ‘Yo, you guys want to help me with this?’ and they were like, ‘Of course we do, let’s do this, it’s a great thing to do,'” described Farrell.

“We organized the 5K last year, with the help of so many great people in our community, it was a huge success. We raised almost $25,000,” said JT Healey of Clarks Summit.

The group held the event again this year with a little more time to plan.

“So this year we were lucky to have a lot more time to plan it. Last year it was pretty abrupt. We had about two months to throw everything together. One of our biggest advantages this year was that we were able to take our time, which was huge,” described Healey.

The money raised goes towards the susan burke foundation for colon cancer.

“Cancer affects everyone and doing what we can to prevent and give the people suffering hope is exactly what we want to do. The foundation helps people in northeastern Pennsylvania who are currently suffering from colon cancer and need any sort of financial aid or help with anything,” explained Farrell.

“It could be for treatment, or maybe someone with colon cancer they’re just struggling and they are not able to cook their food anymore, or something they were able to do before, they just need to order out a few nights. They can go to the Scranton Area Foundation website, go to the Susan Burke Foundation for Colon Cancer part, and they can apply for assistance,” stated Healey.

The foundation is hoping to help as many people as they can for as long as they are able.

“The thing is the foundation has over $80,000, currently, and were trying to make that number even bigger. But at the same time, they need people to apply who are suffering from colon cancer and need financial help in any way. If you are struggling in any way, please reach out to the foundation and apply because they would greatly appreciate it and would love to help,” said Farrell.

If you missed this year’s event, they planning for next year and welcome sponsors, supporters, and runners alike.

“It started with just a group of my buddies, but now it expanded to the Abington Heights community, and just kind of everyone fighting for a good cause. That’s why we shine,” described Farrell.

The final total is in from Saturday’s race they raised $23,000 this year.

Here’s to you, kids!

