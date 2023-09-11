SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heat of summer has started to fade after several hot and humid days last week prompted a Valley Elementary student to help keep his neighbors cool.

As part of that mission, he also helped a local non-profit he’s grown up around.

Six-year-old Nolan Fay of Sugarloaf, Luzerne County has a few favorite things, and most of them involve food.

“Play with my friends, and get food,” listed Nolan.

But it’s not just food, he also makes some good drinks.

“I make really good lemonade,” Nolan claimed.

Nolan and his mom decided to make a lemonade stand to help raise money for a good cause.

When asked how much one lemonade costs, Nolan replied “One dollar.”

Nolan is very proud that he received some really big donations.

“Some of the people gave me a hundred,” said Nolan.

He was making a lot of money, money that could make a big difference in the community.

“I brought up the idea of maybe giving the money to those that maybe could use the money more than us,” recalled Aimee Fay, Nolan’s mom.

For Nolan, that was an easy decision to make.

“Give it to the blind association,” said Nolan.

“When I asked him, he said I want to give it to Miss Lori. He’s been coming here since he was a baby,” explained Aimee.

The community services for sight is a vital resource for the visually impaired in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill County. Nolan’s grandparents have been volunteering for many years and he has been tagging along since he was a baby.

“The association provides transportation to and from appointments, they do community events, they also do crafts and fun things for the clients,” explained Aimee.

Nolan’s efforts went a long way, selling four gallons of lemonade to his community.

“Five hundred and twenty-three dollars and fifty cents,” counted Nolan.

Quenching the heat of summer with lemonade and a smile.

“He’s just a sweet kid and wanted to do something to help other people,” described Aimee.

Here’s to you, Nolan!

If you have a kid we should feature drop us a line at Here’s To You Kid.