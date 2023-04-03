DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kick-starting any sort of project or organization from scratch can be difficult to nearly impossible, but imagine starting at just 14 years old.

16-year-old Kylie Montigney of Duryea has accomplished more than some people do in a lifetime, but two years ago, all of her success was just a dream.

“As a 14-year-old girl they probably wouldn’t take me seriously and they probably wouldn’t join, but then I was like, ‘Why not just take a try? If people join they can join, if not then that’s fine,” stated Montigney.

Kylie’s podcast ‘Talk of Fame’ has been inspiring listeners since April of 2021. Her goal is to shed light on the importance of women supporting women.

Through her podcast, she has had the opportunity to speak with women all across the world and share their stories.

“I thought it was going to be lasting like a few episodes. I didn’t think it would last as long as it has,” explained Montigney.

Not only has it lasted, it has grown into an organization that Kylie calls Empower Girls, designed to end gender bias and inclusion in the media.

Kylie is quite busy between her podcast, her organization, and school. She is a sophomore student at the PA Cyber Charter School. She has made many new connections and takes great pride in her work.

“I connected with so many people. Not just for my podcast, but people just reaching out and being like, ‘Hey I love your podcast.’ the best part about is kind of like connecting with others in my community or around the world,” expressed Montigney.

Kylie remembers the woman that motivated her when she needed it most while watching the movie A League of Their Own.

“When I was very young, I didn’t see myself or feel very inspired. I kind of didn’t see myself as a person, I didn’t find any role models or find people like me and I kind of thought it was a problem. If it wasn’t for Geena Davis, I probably wouldn’t be kind of so passionate,” said Montigney.

She stresses to her peers that strong, amazing women can be found everywhere, not only in movies or TV.

“Most people often have heroes on television but they can’t find anyone in real life that is doing these amazing things, so that’s kind of why I wanted to do journalism or podcasts because I wanted people to have someone to look up to and have a role model like I didn’t have as a kid,” stated Montigney.

Through her podcast and organization, Kylie is also an inspiration to others.

