LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the holidays, there are many programs designed to help families get the help they need to make the holidays special. One special program was created by a twelve-year-old girl.

The holidays are a time for giving, and one twelve-year-old from Lackawanna County is making it her mission to give kids the holidays they deserve.

“We do all the holidays, like Easter, Christmas, and sometimes on Halloween we put out costumes,” said Julie Bower of the Lackawanna County Holiday Angels.

Julie, her mom, Pearl Yanick, and sponsor Tomasina Evans bring Christmas joy to children in Lackawanna County. It’s been their personal holiday tradition for the last three years.

“Julie is a twelve-year-old little girl with a big heart. Julie always looks to help anyone in need. She wanted to start doing more and helping more kids. She was like mom we’ve got to help these kids that don’t have enough money, that can’t afford anything. I want to give them a good holiday,” said Yanick.

With that, the Lackawanna Christmas Angels were formed, and Julie asked the public for donations of toys and gifts for children in need who contacted the group.

“It’s a project where if kids or their parents don’t have enough money for presents, we have a bunch of people group up, and then we all pitch in to do this. We have different families involved as well to get presents for those kids,” said Bower.

They helped over 100 families for Christmas this year.

“Sometimes crayons, stickers, coloring books, plush animals. Tiny little fidgets and pop bracelets,” said Bower.

With so much love and joy to give, the project didn’t stop at Christmas.

“Then Julie goes ‘I want to help for easter now.’ It was like, ‘Okay let’s do easter!’ Last easter we had donations like candy bars and fruit snacks. So my whole living room was full of easter baskets and stuff that she had made. Families would come to the door and pick it up,” said Yanick.

The Christmas Angels became the holiday angels and now they help families throughout the year.

They provided 80 easter baskets last year and are getting ready for this Easter season.

“So we all get the gifts and we deliver them to the parents. Either wrapped or not wrapped, its up to the parents if they want them wrapped,” said Bower.

Here’s to you Julie!

If you are interested in helping, they are still collecting empty baskets for their Easter project this year.

If you have a kid Eyewitness News should feature on, Here’s To You Kid!, send in a nomination online.