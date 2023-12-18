FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person’s trash is another person’s fundraiser. This week Here’s To You Kid goes to a 12-year-old boy who is raising money for a good cause in a unique way, with can tabs.

He’s been collecting the tabs for the past four years. It’s a fundraiser that’s very personal to him. Can tabs: We don’t think much of them, to most of us it’s trash, but they’re recyclables.

Aaron Kovaleski has a passion for can tabs and has been collecting them for years for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a non-profit medical facility. He recycles them for money and then uses the funds to help cover the cost of equipment and other medical expenses.

It is a project close to Aaron’s heart because he is also a patient there.

“Aaron has what they call Brachioplasty with ERB’s Palsy, so all of the nerves and muscles on the right side of his neck and shoulder and arm were all stretched out so he didn’t have full movement when he was born,” explained Nicole Kovaleski, Aaron’s mom.

He got the idea of collecting tabs after seeing a kid drop off can tabs while he was in the waiting room.

“It’s for charity and I like helping charity and helping them get equipment for kids that need help,” stated Aaron.

Aaron’s dedication and willingness to help landed him a patient ambassador position where he got to travel and represent the hospital. Aaron says one of the coolest things he was able to do was in the Poconos.

“I have gotten to go to a truck race at Pocono Raceway and I got one of my shirts signed by Jessie little one of the truck driver racers,” said Aaron.

Seeing the amount of can tabs Aaron has collected over the years has been no surprise to his friends and family.

“I was like, ‘Well, we could start and see where it goes,’ and since then his goal is, he wanted to get 500 pounds, and he goes ‘you think we could do it?’ and I was like ‘we’ll try, ‘and the last four years we get closer and closer,” described Jason Kovaleski, Aaron’s dad.

In total over the past four years he’s collected a little more than 1,219 can tabs, which is equivalent to $7,000. Aaron also loves cars and has a collection of model cars. He hopes to have a career working with cars in the future.

“I want to go to go to college to be a mechanic,” said Aaron.

In his free time when he’s not giving back, he enjoys playing several sports.

“He’s doing something good and it’s just like the simplest thing that we could think of or we didn’t know what else we could do, just to be so grateful that we were able to find a doctor that could help him at such a young age and now be able to give back to them in the smallest way but a big impact in general,” said Nicole.

Here’s to you, Aaron!

